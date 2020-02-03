

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $10.67 billion, or $15.35 per share. This compares with $8.95 billion, or $12.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $12.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $46.08 billion from $39.28 billion last year.



Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $10.67 Bln. vs. $8.95 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $15.35 vs. $12.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $12.53 -Revenue (Q4): $46.08 Bln vs. $39.28 Bln last year.



