

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After showing a strong move to the upside in early trading on Monday, stocks gave back some ground as the session progressed. The major averages pulled back well off their highs of the session but managed to remain firmly in positive territory.



The major averages all finished the day higher, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts. While the Nasdaq jumped 122.47 points or 1.3 percent to 9,273.40, the Dow rose 143.78 points or 0.5 percent to 28,399.81 and the S&P 500 climbed 23.40 points or 0.7 percent to 3,248.92.



Bargain hunting contributed to the early strength on Wall Street, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels on the heels of the steep drop seen in the previous session.



The sharp decline seen last Friday dragged the Dow down to its lowest closing level in well over a month, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 also pulled back well off their recent record highs.



Adding to the positive sentiment, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing an unexpected expansion in U.S. manufacturing activity in the month of January.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index surged up to 50.9 in January after slipping to a revised 47.8 in December, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in manufacturing activity.



Economists had expected the index to show a more modest increase to a reading of 48.5, which would have still indicated a contraction.



With the much bigger than expected increase, the index returned to expansion territory for the first time since July 2019.



'Global trade remains a cross-industry issue, but many respondents were positive for the first time in several months,' said Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.



Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as some traders seemed reluctant to get back into the markets amid lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.



Sector News



Chemical stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the session, driving the S&P Chemical Sector Index up by 2.3 percent. The index ended the previous session at its lowest closing level in over three months.



Substantial strength was also visible among software stocks, as reflected by the 2 percent jump by the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index. With the surge, the index ended the session at a new record closing high.



Biotechnology stocks also turned in a strong performance on the day, resulting in a 1.3 percent advance by the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index.



Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD) moved significantly higher on news the drugmaker is working with Chinese authorities on a coronavirus treatment.



Semiconductor and banking stocks also saw notable strength on the day, while oil stocks came under pressure amid another steep drop by the price of crude oil.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Monday, with China's Shanghai Composite Index plunging by 7.7 percent as trading resumed following the extended Lunar New Year holidays. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both rose by 0.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries recovered from an early slump to finish the session little changed. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, ended the day unchanged at 1.520 percent after reaching a high of 1.575 percent.



Looking Ahead



Trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to the latest batch of earnings news, with Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.



A report on factory orders is scheduled to be released on Tuesday but will likely to be overshadowed by any news on the coronavirus front.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX