

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $73.2 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $66.1 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $73.2 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $564.3 million from $561.0 million last year.



Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $73.2 Mln. vs. $71.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q4): $564.3 Mln vs. $561.0 Mln last year.



