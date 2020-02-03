

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE):



-Earnings: $199.6 million in Q4 vs. -$31.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.74 in Q4 vs. -$0.30 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $203.44 million or $1.77 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.61 per share -Revenue: $408.1 million in Q4 vs. $340.5 million in the same period last year.



