

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $11.4 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $1.80 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, PotlatchDeltic Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $11.4 million or $0.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.4% to $203.5 million from $217.3 million last year.



PotlatchDeltic Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $11.4 Mln. vs. $2.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.17 vs. $0.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.13 -Revenue (Q4): $203.5 Mln vs. $217.3 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

