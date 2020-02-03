

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $86.8 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $53.0 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.1% to $1.45 billion from $1.05 billion last year.



Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.68 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $1.45 Bln vs. $1.05 Bln last year.



