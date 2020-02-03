

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $543 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $190 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $522 million or $1.43 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $522 Mln. vs. $284 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.43 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de