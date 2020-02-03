Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883524 ISIN: US5246601075 Ticker-Symbol: LP1 
Tradegate
03.02.20
17:09 Uhr
43,800 Euro
+0,800
+1,86 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LEGGETT & PLATT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEGGETT & PLATT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,600
43,000
03.02.
42,400
42,600
03.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LEGGETT & PLATT
LEGGETT & PLATT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEGGETT & PLATT INC43,800+1,86 %