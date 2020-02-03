

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leggett & Platt (LEG) said, for fiscal 2020, the company projects earnings per share to be $2.40-$2.60; and EBIT margin in a range of 10.7%-11.0%. Sales are expected to be in the range of $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion. Organic sales are anticipated to be between a decline of 2% and an increase of 2%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.74 on revenue of $4.95 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.68, compared to $0.62, last year. Sales were $1.14 billion, a 9% increase from prior year. Organic sales were down 4%, for the quarter.



