

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $30.61 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $18.96 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.0% to $614.66 million from $740.60 million last year.



Helmerich & Payne Inc. earnings at a glance:



