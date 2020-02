MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Telefónica Deutschland Holding said Monday that Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano will resign from her office as member of the supervisory board and as chairperson of the supervisory board of the company, effective on 31 March 2020. She will focus on her enhanced responsibilities at parent group Telefónica.



The company said it will immediately work towards the appointment of a successor.



