

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese consumer electronics maker Sony Corp. (SON.L, SNE) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net income attributable to stockholders declined to 229.5 billion yen from 429.0 billion yen in the previous-year quarter. Earnings per share fell to 182.89 yen from 330.77 yen last year.



Operating income decreased to 300.1 billion yen from 377.0 billion yen in the prior year.



Third-quarter net sales declined to 2.03 trillion yen from 2.22 trillion yen a year ago. Sales and operating revenue were 2.46 trillion yen, compared to 2.40 trillion yen last year.



Looking ahead to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, Sony now forecasts net income attributable to stockholders of 590 billion yen, operating income of 880 billion yen, and sales and operating revenue of 8.50 trillion yen.



Earlier, the company forecast full-year attributable net income of 540 billion yen, operating income of 840 billion yen, and sales and operating revenue of 8.40 trillion yen.



