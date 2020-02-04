

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices rose at the fastest pace in five months in December, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index increased 3.92 percent year-on-year in December, following a 3.37 percent rise in November.



The latest inflation was the highest since July, when it was 4.21 percent.



Prices for domestic market and non-domestic market increased by 4.38 percent and 3.13 percent, respectively, in December.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for non-durable consumer goods grew 5.62 percent annually in December and those of energy industry and intermediate goods rose by 5.48 percent and 0.95 percent, respectively.



Prices for both capital goods and durable consumer goods grew more than 4.0 percent each.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.3 percent in December.



