

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L), in its trading update for the four-month period to 31 January 2020, said that group like-for-like revenue growth was 2%. EMEA region reported like-for-like revenue growth of 2%. Overall trading remained consistent with the first six weeks of the second-half year.



The company continues to expect a decline in gross margin for the full year.



Neanwhile, Electrocomponents confirmed that Lindsley Ruth will resume his role as Chief Executive Officer on 10 February. He had taken a temporary leave of absence in November to receive treatment for a medical condition.



