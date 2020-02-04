

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RM plc (RM.L) reported pretax profit of 23.2 million pounds for the year ended 30 November 2019 compared to 21.0 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 23.0 pence compared to 20.6 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased 3 percent to 26.6 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share grew 2 percent to 26.4 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 223.8 million pounds compared to 221.0 million pounds, prior year.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 6.0 pence per share which would constitute, at 8.0 pence per share in total, an increase of 5% over the prior year.



The Group stated that it remains committed to delivering long term sustainable growth.



