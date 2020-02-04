

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc. (QQ.L), in its trading update for the third quarter, said that it has continued to perform in line with its expectations. It continues to maintain its expectations for full year operating profit with high single digit revenue growth.



The EMEA Services division has continued to perform in line with its expectations delivering organic order and revenue growth compared to the prior year, the company said.



The company has acquired Newman & Spurr Consultancy Limited on a cash-free, debt-free basis for 14 million pounds. Newman & Spurr Consultancy offers a range of attractive training and simulation solutions, primarily in land and joint training area.



The company will report its preliminary results for fiscal year 2020 on 21 May 2020.



