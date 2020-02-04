

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. (SHCAY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 declined to 52.44 billion yen from 63.08 billion yen last year. But earnings per share rose to 82.58 yen from 76.38 yen last year.



Operating profit was 66.38 billion yen down from 68.25 billion yen in the prior year.



Net sales for the period declined 0.9 percent to 1.76 trillion yen from 1.77 trillion yen last year.



The company cut its net sales outlook for the year ending March 31, 2020 to 2.45 trillion yen from the prior estimation of 2.65 trillion yen, reflecting slower recovery in device business demands than expected.



But, the company still expects annual operating profit to be 100 billion yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent of 80 billion yen or 130.97 yen per share.



