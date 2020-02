BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer prices declined for the fifth consecutive month in December, but the pace of fall slowed, data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



Producer prices decreased 0.7 percent on a yearly basis, slower than the 1.4 percent fall in November. The rate of decline matched economists' expectations.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation slowed to 0.5 percent from 0.3 percent.



Data showed that producer prices of intermediate goods were down 1.1 percent and that of energy slid 4 percent. Capital goods prices gained 1.5 percent and durable consumer goods prices moved up 1.3 percent. Non-durable consumer goods prices grew 2.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices remained flat after a 0.1 percent rise each in November and October. The rate came in line with expectations.



In the EU27, producer prices remained unchanged on month but decreased 0.4 percent annually in December.



