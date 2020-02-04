

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH):



-Earnings: $320.7 million in Q4 vs. -$901.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.54 in Q4 vs. -$4.42 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $478.1 million or $2.30 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.27 per share -Revenue: $2.13 billion in Q4 vs. $2.07 billion in the same period last year.



