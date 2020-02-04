

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG said Tuesday that its supervisory board chairman, Karlheinz Weimar, will retire from his position as chairman and board member at the end of the company's next Annual General Meeting on May 26, 2020.



Karlheinz Weimar assumed the chairmanship of the Fraport supervisory board in 2003. He has since served as one of the three board representatives delegated by the State of Hesse - which is Fraport AG's largest shareholder, with a stake of more than 31 percent.



