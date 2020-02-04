

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, McKesson Corp. (MCK) reaffirmed its recently provided adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $14.60 to $14.80 per share, previously raised from $14.00 to $14.60 on January 13, 2020.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $14.70 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



