Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W8XE ISIN: US82968B1035 Ticker-Symbol: RDO 
Tradegate
04.02.20
10:23 Uhr
6,520 Euro
+0,040
+0,62 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,477
6,513
14:21
6,471
6,507
14:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SIRIUS XM
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC6,520+0,62 %