

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) reported that its fourth-quarter net income declined 3% to $243 million from last year's $251 million due to higher acquisition, refinancing, and depreciation and amortization expenses in 2019.



Net income per share was $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.06 in the prior year period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenue for the quarter grew to $2.06 billion from $1.50 billion in the previous year. Revenue was boosted by the acquisition of Pandora Media on February 1, 2019. Analysts expected revenues of $2.03 billion.



On a pro forma basis, fourth quarter revenue grew 6% from $1.9 billion in the prior year period.



The company expects self-pay net subscriber additions to be over 900,000, and total revenue of about $8.1 billion for fiscal year 2020. Analysts expect revenues of $8.22 billion for fiscal year 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

