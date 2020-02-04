

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said it is not time yet to ease monetary policy to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Japanese economy.



Kuroda repeated that the central bank would ease policy further if required.



Due to the increasing size and presence of China in global supply chains, any risk to its economy is a cause of concern for other economies, he said in parliament.



At the January meeting, the bank had left its massive monetary policy stimulus unchanged and upgraded its growth outlook citing government's economic measures.



