

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Trump administration has amended the Presidential Policy concerning anti-personnel landmines, expanding the ability of combatant commanders to use landmines in specific, exceptional incidents. Previously, the only place that U.S. forces could employ landmines was on the Korean peninsula.



The change in policy, which the Pentagon claims will give the U.S. forces in conflict regions 'tactical and operational advantage,' was made on the basis of a year-long study commissioned by then-Defense Secretary James Mattis as part of the National Defense Strategy.



Vic Mercado, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for strategy, plans and capabilities, said at a Pentagon news conference that the new policy will allow combatant commanders - all four-star officers - to propose using landmines in exceptional circumstances. Any plan proposing the use of landmines off the Korean peninsula will need approval by the Defense Secretary.



The U.S. forces will be using new generation of landmines with emphasis on protecting innocent civilians. The new landmines self-destruct or deactivate after a certain amount of time, which can be measured in hours or months. They do not stay in the ground threatening future generations, according to Mercado.



'We can go back to giving our soldiers, Marines this capability, which may be decisive in a future conflict, and, at the same time, be absolutely committed to reducing and limiting civilian casualties,' he told reporters.



Landmines planted by terrorists and militants have killed scores of U.S. troops in different parts of the world. According to non-profit organization APOPO, landmines and explosive remnants of war caused at least 7,239 casualties, most of which were civilians, in 2017.



Several countries, including the United States, have not signed an international treaty banning victim-activated landmines that kill indiscriminately.



Opponents claim that when used correctly, anti-personnel mines are defensive weapons that harm only attackers.



Under the Defense Department's new policy, if combatant commanders authorize the use of landmines in a major combat situation, those landmines will include the safeguards that will prevent them from being a threat to civilians after a conflict ends.



The Pentagon says that there is only a 6 in 1 million chance of a U.S. landmine being active after a pre-determined period.



Even the simple ability to use landmines could be an advantage to U.S. forces, according to Mercado. The threat of the use would prompt the adversary to take pause and say, 'Do I need to clear this field or not,' he said. 'That could give you that tactical and operational advantage,' he added.



