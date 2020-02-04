

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $334.1 million, or $4.41 per share. This compares with $120.0 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $216.8 million or $2.86 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $1.75 billion from $1.73 billion last year.



Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $216.8 Mln. vs. $188.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.86 vs. $2.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.45 -Revenue (Q3): $1.75 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.



