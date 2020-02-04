

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - American small and medium-sized businesses selling in Amazon's stores had a 'record-breaking year', with more than 15,000 businesses surpassing $1 million in sales in 2019, Amazon reported.



Nearly 25,000 American small and medium-sized businesses surpassed $500,000 in sales in Amazon's stores in 2019. Third-party sellers sold more than 700 million items in Amazon's U.S. store that shipped with Prime Free One-Day Delivery or faster in 2019.



Amazon also invested billions of dollars in Prime Free One-Day Delivery last year. Driven by Prime Free One-Day Delivery, this was the largest one-year investment Amazon has ever made in Fulfillment by Amazon.



'More than half of the items sold in Amazon's stores are from small and medium-sized businesses, so our success is deeply tied to their success,' said Nicholas Denissen, VP of Small Business at Amazon. 'In many ways our store is a large collection of small businesses, and we love partnering with them to delight customers. With the investments we're making, we are giving small businesses around the globe powerful tools and technology to help them reach hundreds of millions of customers and build successful brands.'



