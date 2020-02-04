

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Chubb Corporation (CB) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.17 billion, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $0.34 billion, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The Chubb Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.28 vs. $2.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.12



