Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865884 ISIN: US4824801009 Ticker-Symbol: KLA 
Tradegate
04.02.20
20:44 Uhr
161,00 Euro
+7,34
+4,78 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
KLA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
161,32
162,36
22:32
161,32
162,36
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KLA
KLA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KLA CORPORATION161,00+4,78 %