The company's earnings totaled $782 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $525 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $756 million or $1.03 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $5.60 billion from $5.13 billion last year.



AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $756 Mln. vs. $779 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.03 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q4): $5.60 Bln vs. $5.13 Bln last year.



