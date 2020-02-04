Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873629 ISIN: US0865161014 Ticker-Symbol: BUY 
Tradegate
04.02.20
17:16 Uhr
78,82 Euro
+1,70
+2,20 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BEST BUY CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEST BUY CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,19
78,82
04.02.
78,16
78,79
04.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEST BUY
BEST BUY CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEST BUY CO INC78,82+2,20 %