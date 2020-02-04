

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) said, based on the independent review of allegations against Chief Executive Officer Corie Barry, the Board has decided to support the continued leadership of the company by Ms. Barry.



'When the Board received an anonymous letter regarding Corie Barry, the Audit Committee immediately retained outside legal counsel, Sidley Austin LLP, to conduct an independent review. Ms. Barry fully cooperated with the review, which has now concluded. The Board will have no further comment,' Best Buy stated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BEST BUY-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de