

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in January, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 51.0.



That's down from 52.1 in December, although it remain further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, business activity growth was at a four-month high, although business confidence fell to a 29-month low.



Demand conditions improved somewhat, and employment rose further.



Also, the bank's composite index came in at 50.1 - down from 51.1 in the previous month.



