

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) reported that its third-quarter net investment income rose to $$36.22 million from $31.49 million in the prior year. Net investment income per share for the quarter was $0.54 compared to $0.45 prior year.



The company's net asset value or 'NAV' was $18.27 per share as of December 31, 2019, compared to $18.69 as of September 30, 2019.



Total investment income grew to $68.48 million from $64.04 million in the previous year.



The Board declared a distribution of $0.45 per share payable on April 6, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 20, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APOLLO INVESTMENT-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de