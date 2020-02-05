

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) reported that its net income attributable to equity holders for the fourth-quarter was 1.849 billion euros, up 28.2% or 17.3% excluding exceptional items from the prior year.



The Group's gross operating income was 3.301 billion euros, up 33.0%. It increased by 25.5% for the operating divisions.



Quarterly revenues were 11.33 billion euros, up 11.5% from the prior year.



The company said its board will propose to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to pay a dividend of 3.10 euros per share paid in cash, up 2.6% from 2018.



Looking ahead for 2020, the Group anticipates to continue its growth.



