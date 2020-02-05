Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887771 ISIN: FR0000131104 Ticker-Symbol: BNP 
Tradegate
05.02.20
08:16 Uhr
49,200 Euro
-0,350
-0,71 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,000
49,265
08:16
49,000
49,200
08:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BNP PARIBAS
BNP PARIBAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BNP PARIBAS SA49,200-0,71 %