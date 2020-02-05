

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp. (MZDAF.PK) reported Wednesday that its nine-month net income attributable to owners of the parent were 32.38 billion yen, a decrease of 8.4 percent from last year's 35.36 billion yen. Earnings per share were 51.39 yen, down from 56.14 yen last year.



Operating income amounted to 32.35 billion yen, down 43.5 percent from 57.06 billion yen a year ago.



Net sales declined 2.5 percent to 2.56 trillion yen from 2.62 trillion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead for the fiscal year ending March 2020, the company continues to expects attributable net income of 43 billion yen or 68.28 per share, operating income of 60 billion yen, and net sales of 3.50 trillion yen.



From the previous year, attributable net income would be down 31.9 percent, operating income would be down 27.1 percent and net sales would be down 1.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MAZDA MOTOR-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de