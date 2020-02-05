

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) reported Tuesday that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of the parent declined 15.6 percent to 373.31 billion Japanese yen from last year's 442.18 billion yen. Earnings per share were 240.52 yen, down from 278.11 yen a year ago.



Profit before tax decreased 13.9 percent to 552.51 billion yen from 641.72 billion yen in the prior-year period.



Revenues for the nine months were 11.43 trillion yen, down 6.2 percent from 12.19 trillion yen a year ago. The decline in revenues was mainly due to the decreased transaction volumes in the Petrochemicals business.



For the year ending March 31, 2020, Mitsubishi still projects profit attributable to owners of the parent to be 520.0 billion yen and earnings per share of 339.33 yen.



