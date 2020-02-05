

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma plc (HLMA.L) has acquired Sensit Technologies, LLC, a gas leak detection company based in Indiana, USA. The cash consideration is $51.5 million, on a cash and debt free basis. Adjusted for tax benefits, the net initial consideration is approximately $46.5 million.



Sensit manufactures equipment and designs technologies that enable natural gas utilities to detect leaks in their pipes, protecting workers in the natural gas distribution industry, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards, and reducing climate change effects by minimising emissions of methane.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

