

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group plc (UU.L, UUGRY.PK) said Russ Houlden, CFO, has decided to retire. He will step down from the Board at the 2020 AGM. Succession plans are in progress, the Group stated.



Russ will be appointed a non-executive director of Babcock International Group PLC on 1 April 2020 with a view to becoming chairman of the audit and risk committee following its AGM.



Steve Mogford, Chief Executive, said: 'Russ has helped secure a robust and sustainable financial profile for the company, including securing a fully funded pension scheme on a self-sufficiency basis.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNITED UTILITIES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de