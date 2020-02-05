Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q4EC ISIN: GB00B39J2M42 Ticker-Symbol: UUEC 
Tradegate
04.02.20
21:06 Uhr
11,985 Euro
+0,085
+0,71 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,685
11,900
09:55
11,740
11,900
09:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED UTILITIES
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC11,985+0,71 %