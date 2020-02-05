

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) reported Group system sales of 352.0 million pounds for the 13 weeks to 29 December 2019, an increase of 3.7 percent from previous year. Organic growth in sales were 4.1 percent, for the fourth quarter.



UK & ROI system sales were 326.7 million pounds, up 4.4 percent from last year. Organic growth in sales were 4.5 percent, for the fourth quarter. UK like-for-like, excluding splits, sales growth was 3.9 percent, for the quarter.



For 2019, the Board expects UK & ROI operating profit to be within the range of market expectations.



