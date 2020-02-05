

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Wednesday, IHS Markit is slated to publish PMI data of Italy. Thereafter, final services PMI reports from France and Germany are due at 3.50 am ET and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit is slated to release euro area final composite PMI survey results.



Ahead of the data, the euro fell against the pound, but rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1043 against the greenback, 121.14 against the yen, 1.0713 against the franc and 0.8468 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



