

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks recovered from a weak start to turn higher on Wednesday after a survey showed activity in Germany's service sector grew at the strongest pace in five months in January.



IHS Markit's final services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.2 from 52.9 in December, matching a flash reading.



New business expanded for the second month running while the pace of employment in the sector hit a seven-month high.



The benchmark DAX was up 78 points, or 0.6 percent, at 13,360 after climbing 1.8 percent the previous day.



Industrial conglomerate Siemens AG dropped half a percent after posting a weaker-than-expected industrial profit during its first quarter.



Re-insurer Hannover Re AG edged up 0.4 percent after confirming its FY20 outlook.



Infineon Technologies, a manufacturer of semiconductors and system solutions, jumped 5.3 percent as it posted in-line results and confirmed guidance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX