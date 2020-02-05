

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Swedish auto maker Volvo Group (VOLVY.PK) announced Wednesday that Renault Trucks has signed a contract to deliver 20 electric trucks, D Wide Z.E, to Danish brewer Carlsberg Group (CABGY.PK).



The electric 26-tonne trucks will be delivered in 2020 to the Feldschlösschen brewery in Switzerland, Carlsberg's Swiss subsidiary. These trucks will make daily delivery rounds of between 100 and 200 km to supply from the brewer's 15 logistical sites in Switzerland.



Bruno Blin, president of Renault Trucks said, 'It is the first order of this scale in Europe. . our Renault Trucks electric trucks are rolling off the assembly line and will be on the roads of Europe in a few weeks' time.'



Renault Trucks D and D Wide Z.E. are produced at the manufacturer's plant in Blainville-sur-Orne in Calvados, France.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RENAULT-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de