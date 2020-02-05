

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is scheduled to publish euro area retail sales for December. Economists forecast retail sales to fall 1.1 percent on month, reversing a 1 percent rise in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc and the yen, it fell against the pound and the greenback.



The euro was worth 1.1023 against the greenback, 120.89 against the yen, 1.0716 against the franc and 0.8439 against the pound at 4:55 am ET.



