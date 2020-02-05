Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 908668 ISIN: US0311001004 Ticker-Symbol: AK1 
Tradegate
04.02.20
19:25 Uhr
90,56 Euro
+2,20
+2,49 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AMETEK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMETEK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
90,49
91,37
14:36
90,49
91,37
14:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMETEK
AMETEK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMETEK INC90,56+2,49 %