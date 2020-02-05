

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $220.78 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $211.52 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $1.30 billion from $1.27 billion last year.



Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $1.08 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.01 - $1.04



