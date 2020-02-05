

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $267 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $191 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, DTE Energy Co reported adjusted earnings of $258 million or $1.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $258 Mln. vs. $165 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.35 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DTE ENERGY-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de