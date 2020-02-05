

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - The Norwegian Krone strengthened against the U.S. dollar in the European session on Wednesday, amid positive global cues on reports of breakthrough in coronavirus treatment.



A leading British scientist has made a significant breakthrough in the race for a coronavirus vaccine by reducing a part of the normal development time from 'two to three years to just 14 days', Sky news reported.



The Norwegian Krone appreciated to a 5-day high of 9.1759 against the greenback from Tuesday's closing value of 9.2086. If the Norwegian Krone rises further, 8.5 is seen as its next resistance level.



