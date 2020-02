BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:15 am ET Wednesday, U.S. ADP private sector employment data for January is due. The report is expected to show an increase of 157,000 jobs last month, down from 202,000 jobs in December.



Ahead of the data, the greenback held steady against its major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.1022 against the euro, 1.3050 against the pound, 109.71 against the yen and 0.9726 against the franc as of 8:10 am ET.



