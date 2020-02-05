

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up a copy of President Donald Trump's speech as he was delivering annual State of the Union address, which exposed sharp divisions at the top of U.S. politics.



He began his speech Tuesday by hailing 'the great American comeback'. 'Jobs are booming, incomes are soaring, poverty is plummeting, crime is falling, confidence is surging, and our country is thriving and highly respected again,' he told the House that impeached him few weeks ago.



Speaking on the eve of Senate's final vote in the impeachment trial, which is expected to acquit him, Trump set out his case for another four years in office.



Trump claimed that his administration created 7 million new jobs, wages are rising fast, and unemployment rate is the lowest in more than half a century. The President added that since his election, U.S. stock markets have soared 70 percent, adding more than $12 trillion to the nation's wealth.



The United States has become the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world, according to him. America is now energy independent, and energy jobs are at a record high, he said.



As Trump finished his address to the nation, Pelosi tore up pages of the copy he had handed her at the beginning of the speech. Vice President Mike Pence, next to the Speaker, was seen giving a standing ovation. The gesture of protest went unnoticed by both Pence and the President.



Earlier, before approaching the podium for his speech, Trump appeared to reject a handshake from Pelosi. Pelosi, who is leading the Democrat lawmakers in the impeachment efforts, is one of the president's fiercest critics. Trump often called her 'Crazy Nancy'.



Some Republicans and the White House have criticized Pelosi for the show of disdain, but she justified her action. When reporters asked about it, Pelosi replied: 'Because it was the courteous thing to do.....the courteous thing to do considering the alternative.'



Later she described State of the Union as a 'manifesto of mistruths'.



'The manifesto of mistruths presented in page after page of the address tonight should be a call to action for everyone who expects truth from the President and policies worthy of his office and the American people,' Pelosi said in a statement.



She added that Trump's address gave no comfort to the 130 million Americans with pre-existing conditions or the families struggling to afford the prescription drugs they need.



'Next week, when the President presents his budget, the American people will see the stark reality of his agenda,' according to the most powerful elected Democrat.



