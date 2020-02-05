

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $12.27 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $11.24 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Badger Meter Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.27 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $107.56 million from $104.41 million last year.



Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $12.27 Mln. vs. $11.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q4): $107.56 Mln vs. $104.41 Mln last year.



