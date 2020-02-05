Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJX9 ISIN: US16119P1084 Ticker-Symbol: CQD 
Tradegate
05.02.20
13:46 Uhr
479,00 Euro
-2,55
-0,53 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
477,90
478,95
16:07
477,90
478,95
16:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC479,00-0,53 %