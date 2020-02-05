

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF):



-Earnings: $626 million in Q4 vs. -$452 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $3.79 in Q4 vs. -$2.78 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $203 million or $1.23 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.10 per share -Revenue: $2.15 billion in Q4 vs. $0.71 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

